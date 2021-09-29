Redbirds Kick off Final Series of the Season in Style

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds began their final series of the season in resounding fashion, beating the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) by a 12-1 final on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Early on, it was clear it was going to be all Memphis (59-67) in the afternoon matinee. The Redbirds plated four runs in the first inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Juan Yepez and a three-run home run from Justin Williams. Memphis did it again in the third inning, scoring four more times on four hits. Conner Capel's three-run home run capped off the early-inning barrage for the 'Birds.

The game kept rolling on, and Memphis just kept right on scoring. The Redbirds scored again in the fourth and two more times in the fifth, each via the long ball. Yepez pummeled his 22nd Triple-A home run of the season in the fourth, followed by a two-run blast from Capel in the fourth. Capel finished the afternoon with three hits and five runs driven in.

Memphis finished off their scoring with a lone run in the eighth, as Kramer Robertson scored on an RBI double from Williams. Justin had a mammoth afternoon at the plate, driving in five runs on four hits. Yepez also finished the day with four hits and three runs scored. Six different Redbirds players scored runs in the win.

Given a mountain of run support, the Redbirds pitching staff cruised to victory. Jordan Hicks, Connor Thomas, Brandon Waddell and Freddy Pacheco combined to allow just one run on six hits in a dominating effort. Thomas was the star of the show on Wednesday. He "piggybacked" the one-inning rehab start of Hicks and starred, allowing just three hits in six scoreless innings. In his last three starts, Thomas has combined to allow exactly one earned run in 18.0 innings with 19 strikeouts.

