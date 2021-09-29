Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, September 29th 12:15 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (58-67, 1-4) vs. Charlotte Knights (47-78, 2-3) Game 1 of 5

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #126 of 130 Home Game #61 of 65

RHP Jordan Hicks (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Johan Dominguez (5-8, 4.76 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds won their road finale on Saturday night, taking down the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a 6-5 final. Jacksonville jumped ahead early, plating three runs in the first inning and another run in the third inning on just three total hits. However, timely home run power gave the Redbirds a comeback victory. First, Conner Capel lined a two-run home run over the right-field wall in the bottom of the fifth to slim the deficit to 4-2. Then, in the top of the seventh, Kramer Robertson launched a go-ahead, two-out grand slam to make it a 6-4 ballgame and give Memphis the lead for good. The Redbirds bullpen made sure the lead held up. Seth Elledge, Jesus Cruz and Austin Warner combined to allow just one run in the game's final three innings to secure the 6-5 victory.

Memphis Starter: Jordan Hicks will make a major league rehab start for the Redbirds this afternoon. Hicks has been on the Injured List since May 4 with right elbow inflammation. The righthander struggled in a rehab start on Saturday in Jacksonville, walking two batters and allowing a single in only three batters faced. He pitched ten innings with St. Louis this season before landing on the IL. The 25-year-old has made 112 career major league appearances with the Cardinals and has a 3.64 ERA. A native of Houston, Texas, Hicks equaled the fastest pitch thrown in MLB history at 105.1 MPH on May 20, 2018. His 101.1 average pitch velocity in 2019 was the fastest in all of MLB. Hicks had not pitched in an MLB game prior to this season since the middle of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and opting out of the 2020 season. Hicks was selected by St. Louis in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Cypress Creek High School in Texas.

Piggybacking Hicks: Connor Thomas is expected to follow the start of Hicks this afternoon, making his 26th appearance of the season for the Redbirds. Thomas last pitched on Thursday in Jacksonville, when he allowed just one earned run (two total runs allowed) in 6.1 innings with a scintillating 11 strikeouts in his starting role. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket also started on September 16th against Louisville, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with five hits allowed. Prior to that, Thomas had struggled. He had allowed 31 total runs (15 earned runs) in his prior six outings. A native of Tifton, GA, Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Charlotte Starter: Johan Dominguez is making just his second start this season with the Knights this afternoon. He has spent the bulk of the season with Winston-Salem (High-A, 15 starts) and Birmingham (Double-A, seven start), posting a combined ERA of 4.76 in 104.0 innings this season with 117 strikeouts and 26 walks. Dominguez struggled in his first Triple-A start last Thursday against Norfolk, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in 3.0 innings. The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic had not pitched above Single-A prior to this season

Big Time Brendan: Brendan Donovan has enjoyed an outstanding month of September. In 21 games, Donovan is slashing .357/.451/.557 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs and 10 walks. Donovan was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week for the period ranging from September 7-September 12.

One Last Ride in 2021: The Redbirds are wrapping up the 2021 season with five straight games at AutoZone Park from Wednesday through Sunday this week. Memphis has been a very good team at home this season, posting a 33-27 overall record. They've earned at least a series split in each of their last three series at AutoZone Park.

