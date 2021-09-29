Wings Fall 10-6 Wednesday Night

September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders overcame six errors to beat the Red Wings, 10-6, Wednesday night at Frontier Field.

With the loss, the Wings fall to 2-4 during the Final Stretch.

Scranton took advantage of a wild Cade Cavalli in the first inning to jump out to the early 4-0 lead. Cavalli walked three and lasted just 2/3 of an inning in his final start of the season.

Jake Noll put the Wings on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but a Kyle Holder three-run double two innings later made it 8-1 RailRiders.

Errors and a couple clutch hits in the sixth inning brought the Wings to within three but a Greg Allen two-run homer in the top of the seventh put the game away for Scranton.

Rochester went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

The Red Wings final homestand of the season continues Thursday night at 6:05.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.