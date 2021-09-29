Wings Fall 10-6 Wednesday Night
September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders overcame six errors to beat the Red Wings, 10-6, Wednesday night at Frontier Field.
With the loss, the Wings fall to 2-4 during the Final Stretch.
Scranton took advantage of a wild Cade Cavalli in the first inning to jump out to the early 4-0 lead. Cavalli walked three and lasted just 2/3 of an inning in his final start of the season.
Jake Noll put the Wings on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but a Kyle Holder three-run double two innings later made it 8-1 RailRiders.
Errors and a couple clutch hits in the sixth inning brought the Wings to within three but a Greg Allen two-run homer in the top of the seventh put the game away for Scranton.
Rochester went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.
The Red Wings final homestand of the season continues Thursday night at 6:05.
