TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 25 vs. Quad Cities

May 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Left-handed pitcher Gabe Morales transferred from Double-San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 25)

Left-handed reliever Fred Schlichtholz placed on Fort Wayne's Development List

Right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez placed on Fort Wayne's Development List

Effective Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Right-handed pitcher Dwayne Matos transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 27)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-25) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (15-25)

Wednesday, May 25 (6:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 20 of 66 | Game 41 of 132

LHP Noel Vela vs. LHP Caden Monke (piggyback: RHP Charlie Neuweiler)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to Quad Cities, 3-1, in the series opener. Brandon Komar struck out 7 batters in a hitless 3.1 IP of relief after Jackson Wolf set a professional career-high with 8 strikeouts. Brandon Valenzuela also had 2 hits.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: In the TinCaps second consecutive home series, there are several highly anticipated promotions. On Friday, Parkview Field hosts Marvel Super Hero Night. Saturday is Mental Health Awareness Night. Saturday's game also features an appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Friday and Saturday's games will have postgame fireworks, too.

NOEL VELA: Coming into the series, Vela is 6th in the MWL in ERA (1.55) and owns the 9th highest swinging strike % (14%) - min. 29 IP.

JARRYD DALE: In the month of May, Jarryd Dale has hit a team-best .270 (min 30 PA), 55 points higher than any other TinCap. Dale has also led the team in OBP (.387) and OPS (.720).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (32) and is 2nd in runs (33), while ranking 4th in stolen bases (15) and 5th in triples (3). Coming into the series, he's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.10), has the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8%), and 10th lowest K% (17%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL. Only one other player (South Bend's Pablo Aliendo) is even in double digits. Valenzuela has doubled everyone else. Valenzuela's .992 fielding percentage also leads all catchers (minimum 20 games). Offensively, he ranks 8th in the league in walks (22)... Valenzuela also has 3 multi-hit games over his last 8 played, reaching base multiples times in 5 of those games.

RIPKEN REYES: Ranks 5th in the MWL in triples (3) and 3rd in HBP (7). Coming into the series, he has the 2nd lowest K% (13%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (5%).

LUKE BOYD: In the month of May, Luke Boyd has yet to allow an earned run in 7 appearances. Boyd is the only TinCap to go at least 5 innings this month without surrendering an earned run.

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in the MWL in hits (47), while ranking 4th in stolen bases (15), 5th RBIs (27), 7th in runs (23) and TB (70) and 7th in AVG (.301). Coming into the series, Hassell also has the 8th lowest swinging strike % in the league (8%). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: Last series, the TinCaps played in front of 2 sellout crowds. Friday's crowd of 8,045 was the largest here since July 4, 2019. COVID-19 hampered attendance over the past two seasons with 2020 lost and limited capacity last season. Saturday's attendance was also a sellout at 7,651 fans.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

