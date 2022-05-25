Lake County Rains on Chiefs' Parade, Wins Contest 5-1

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs looked to rebound from Tuesday's loss but instead faltered by a final of 5-1 as play was halted in the top of the eighth inning due to rain.

Right-hander Zane Mills toed the bump for Peoria, as he made his High-A debut Wednesday. He quickly dispatched Lake County in the first as he worked a 1-2-3 first inning.

The Captains broke through in the second inning, however, thanks to a Mike Amditis RBI double to make it a 1-0 game. Peoria answered back in the bottom of the third when Francisco Hernandez cracked a majestic shot onto Jefferson Avenue beyond Dozer Park. It was his first long ball of the season and it knotted the ballgame at one apiece.

The Captains put their foot on the accelerator in the fourth and regained a lead that they would not relinquish. Petey Halpin crossed the plate when the Chiefs spun a 6-4-3 double play and the game shifted to a 2-1 score.

Lake County added a pair in the following frame thanks to RBI knocks from Jhonkensy Noel and Halpin, who proved to be the culprit yet again, as the Captains took command of a 4-1 ballgame.

The Chiefs continued to sputter offensively, going quietly through the middle innings. In the top of the sixth, Christian Cairo belted his second home run in as many days to add yet another tally to the Captains column and push the lead to 5-1.

Dozer Park battled the elements all afternoon, and as play reached the eighth inning, ominous clouds engulfed the surrounding area. The ensuing rain was enough to vacate the field and the game wound up going final with a score of 5-1.

The Captains have taken the first two contests of the week to improve back to the .500 plateau at 20-20. The Chiefs fell to 17-24 with the loss. Game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night, weather permitting, at 6:35 p.m. Peoria hands the ball to John Beller for his first start of the season, while Lake County turns to Mason Hickman.

