Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:00 am Game)

May 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 25, 2022 l Game # 40

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 11:00 a.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-12) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-22)

RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 4.30) vs. RH Jordan Marks (0-3, 5.33)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Season Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 6, West Michigan 1 (first six games were played in Dayton).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 10, West Michigan 1. Joe Boyle fired six no-hit innings, striking out eight. Austin Hendrick had two hits, a walk, and two runs scored in his High-A debut. The Dragons had seasons highs in hits (15), doubles (6), and margin of victory (9). Mat Nelson and Nick Quintana each had three hits. The Dragons had 23 at-bats in the game with runners in scoring position, collecting seven hits.

Last Series vs. Quad Cities: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons hit 10 home runs in the series, the most of any MWL team over the last week (six games). The Dragons were 9 for 9 as base stealers in the series. They scored 5.2 runs per game while batting .238 with a team ERA of 5.20. They committed five errors in the series.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15 games above .500 for first time since June 6, 2017, when they were 36-21.

In the month of May, the Dragons lead the league in slugging percentage (.477), on-base percentage (.351), and OPS (.828).

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 20-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 10-3 in one-run games; 17-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 48, six more than Cedar Rapids.

The Dragons team ERA in their 27 wins is 2.36 (225 IP, 59 ER). Their team ERA in their 12 losses is 8.09 (92.1 IP, 83 ER).

Player Notes

Joe Boyle has made seven starts covering 33.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. Boyle leads the league in ERA (0.53) and opponent's batting average (.058). He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 56, 31 SO). Opponents are 2 for 44 against Boyle with men on base and 1 for 20 with men in scoring position. Boyle has allowed a total of one hit in four road starts.

Alex McGarry has missed the last four games. He leads the league in slugging percentage (.806), OPS (1.184), and extra base hits (23) while ranking second in home runs (11), second in runs batted in (32), and third in batting average (.340)...McGarry ranks first in all Minor League Baseball (832 qualified hitters) in slugging pct and second in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat)...McGarry has 23 extra base hits in 28 games, an average of .82 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007)...McGarry has hit safely in his last eight games, batting .469 with 10 extra base hits including three home runs.

Allan Cerda is batting .367 with four home runs over his last nine games.

Rece Hinds is batting .372 with three home runs over his last 14 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 26 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 5.19) at West Michigan RH Carlos Guzman (1-3, 7.18)

Friday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.00) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (4-3, 3.00)

Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-1, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Ty Madden (2-3, 4.32)

Sunday, May 29 (6:00 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (3-2, 3.33) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-1, 4.18)

