Dragons Suspended by Rain at West Michigan on Wednesday

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps were suspended by rain in the second inning of their game on Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids. The contest began at 11:03 a.m. and the two teams played for 28 minutes before rain became heavy enough to cause a delay of the game. The game was officially suspended just prior to 1:00 p.m. with the score 0-0 and West Michigan batting in the bottom of the second with two outs and the bases empty.

Wednesday's game will resume on Saturday, May 28 at 5:35 p.m. It will resume at the point when it was suspended in the bottom of the second inning and continue as a nine-inning game. The suspended game will be followed by a seven-inning game.

There are no changes to scheduled start times for the games on Thursday and Friday.

Notes: The Dragons made a late starting pitcher change on Wednesday, replacing the regular Wednesday starter, Bryce Bonnin, with Spencer Stockton, normally a reliever. The change was made with the expectation that rain could lead to a shortened outing for the Wednesday starter. Stockton pitched one and two-thirds scoreless innings in the game and was on the mound when the game was stopped.

Up Next: The Dragons will battle the Whitecaps in West Michigan on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m.

The Dragons return home to host the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

