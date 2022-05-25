Beers Arrives, Tomioka Returns, Bechina Promoted, Maciel Active

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Blake Beers received from Single-A Stockton

- Pitcher Shohei Tomioka received from Double-A Midland, where he had been on the Injured List

- Outfielder Marty Bechina promoted to Double-A Midland

- Outfielder Gabriel Maciel activated from Injured List

Blake Ausweger Beers, 23, was drafted by the A's in the 19th round in 2021 from the University of Michigan; he joins Wolverines teammate Jeff Criswell on the Nuts' staff. After making one start last season in his pro debut, Beers distinguished himself with 51 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings spanning seven appearances, six starts, for the Stockton Ports this season. He becomes the first Ports player this season to be promoted to Lansing and is scheduled to start Saturday at Beloit.

Shohei Tomioka, 26 (or 6 Â½ since he was born on Feb. 29), made his professional debut last year for the Lugnuts, appearing in 25 games, nine starts, and posting a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings with 25 walks and 78 strikeouts. A native of Kurobe, Japan, Tomioka was signed as an international free agent in January 2020. Due to injury, he has yet to make an appearance this year. Tomioka is scheduled to pitch Sunday at Beloit.

The Lansing Lugnuts (16-24) play the second game of their six-game series against the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp (13-27) tonight at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local at ABC Supply Stadium.

