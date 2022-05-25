Quad Cities, Fort Wayne Suspended on Wednesday
May 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Fort Wayne TinCaps were suspended with one out in the bottom of the third inning due to rain on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
When play was stopped, Quad Cities led 5-2.
The nine-inning contest, game two of a six-game series between the Bandits and TinCaps, will continue at 5:35pm tomorrow with game three, shortened to seven innings, beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.
