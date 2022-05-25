Sky Carp Slam Past Lansing

May 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A patient crowd at ABC Supply Stadium was treated to a late-inning explosion by the Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday night.

After a 90-minute delay to start the game because of storms in the area, the Sky Carp went on a scoring spree in the seventh inning, scoring eight times to salt away an 11-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts. It was the second straight win for Beloit, who banged out 10 hits highlighted by a grand slam from Dalvy Rosario in the decisive seventh inning.

Beloit earlier got a home run from Ynmanol Marinez, but trailed 3-1 before scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game.

After Lansing went ahead with a single tally in the seventh frame, the Sky Carp played through a driving rainstorm just fine, highlighted by Rosario's blast.

Matt Givin allowed a run in two innings to pick up the win after Patrick Monteverde allowed three runs in five innings of work.

The two teams will battle again Thursday as the Sky Carp goes for their third straight win. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with $2 12-oz drafts of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $4 16-ounce cans of Busch Light and PBR.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with gates opening at 5:30. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.