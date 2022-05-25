Fort Wayne & Quad Cities Suspended by Rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game on Wednesday night at Parkview Field suspended by rain in the bottom of the third inning. Fort Wayne was trailing, 4-2, at the time when the game went into a delay, but had the tying runs at first and second base with one out. The game is scheduled to be resumed from the point of termination on Thursday, beginning at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open to fans at 5:05 p.m.

The resumed game between the TinCaps and Bandits is still set to go nine innings. Following the conclusion of the game and an intermission of approximately 30 minutes, the teams will play Thursday's originally scheduled game. The nightcap will be set for seven innings.

Tickets Thursday are good for both games. As a Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's, fans can enjoy $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather.

Before the rain arrived, the highlight of the game for the TinCaps was a two-run home run hit by catcher Adam Kerner in the bottom of the second. Fort Wayne was down, 4-0, when Kerner launched his first homer of the year over the wall in left-center field. Quad Cities, however, had raced out to the lead with three runs in the first and another in the second.

A light rain began as the home third was commencing, and gradually intensified, leading the umpires to call the teams off the field. As the rain continued to pick up over the next 30 minutes, and with more rain forecast, the determination was made to turn the delay into a suspension.

Next Games: Thursday, May 26 vs. Quad Cities (5:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect)

Quad Cities Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Noah Murdock

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com

