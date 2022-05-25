Lake County Defeats Peoria 5-1, in Rain-Shortened Contest

(PEORIA, IL) - The Lake County Captains (20-20) have won the first two games of the series against the Peoria Chiefs (17-24) taking game two by a score of 5-1 in seven innings, which was halted due to a downpour at Dozer Park.

The Captains once again started off strong. Raynel Delgado and Christian Cairo both singled and a fielder's choice put runners on the corners with two outs. Mike Amditis stepped up and delivered his third double of the season, plating Delgado to make it 1-0.

Aaron Davenport took the hill for the fourth straight Wednesday in May. Davenport impressed allowing only one run, a solo home run in the third. The right-hander pitched five complete innings for the second start in a row, allowing two hits and striking out three Chiefs.

Lake County reclaimed the lead in the fourth. Petey Halpin lined a base hit, while Delgado and Cairo once again reached to load the bases. Micael Ramirez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, that brought across Halpin.

In the fifth, the Captains increased their lead through some adverse conditions. With Connor Kokx on second and two out, rain started to fall.

It didn't deter Jhonkensy Noel who chopped a ball up and over the third baseman and into left field to score run number three. Petey Halpin then stepped up and drilled a double to left-center field, assisted by a misplay in center field, it drove in Noel and made it a 4-1 advantage.

Christian Cairo had plate appearance number three in the sixth and delivered his second home run in as many days to make it a four-run lead.

Nathan Ocker and Alaska Abney both tossed scoreless innings. Ocker allowed just a walk in a scoreless 11-pitch bottom of the sixth, Abney threw a 15-pitch 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Defensively Mike Amditis threw out two base runners today, one in the third and one in the sixth.

The game was called due to rain that poured down, in the top of the eighth and saturated the field.

Lake County and Peoria look to play a nine-inning game tomorrow Thursday, May 26, first pitch at 7:35 p.m. The Captains hope to win three in a row for the first time in 2022.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

