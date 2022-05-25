Jarvis Jams Kernels with Nine Strikeouts

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Justin Jarvis pitched 6-2/3 scoreless innings and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers offense broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Perfect Game Field. The win pulled Wisconsin a little closer in the first half playoff race.

Carlos Rodríguez gave the Timber Rattlers (26-15) a 1-0 lead with a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth. The homer was the second of the season for Rodríguez.

Wisconsin's offense broke the game open in the sixth inning with four runs. Tristan Peters stepped to the plate with runners at first and second with one out. He singled to center to score Zavier Warren. The throw from the outfield went to third base and was too late to get Joe Gray Jr. That throw allowed Peters to take second base. Wes Clarke was next, and he doubled high off the wall in left to drive in both runners. Rodríguez followed with another double to drive in Clarke for a 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Jarvis. The right-hander allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out nine over 6-2/3 scoreless innings. Jarvis is 2-0 and has allowed four earned runs while striking out 28 over 22-2/3 innings over his last four starts.

Cedar Rapids (27-14) avoided being shutout for the first time this season when Seth Gray hit a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Timber Rattlers win moved them to within one game of the Kernels, who have held the Western Division lead in the Midwest League by themselves every day since April 24.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at Perfect Game Field. Russell Smith (1-2, 5.25) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Kernels have named Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-2, 2.56) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio is set to start with the pregame show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 014 000 - 5 7 0

CR 000 000 001 - 1 4 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Carlos Rodríguez (2nd, 0 on in 5th inning off Cade Povich, 0 out)

WP: Justin Jarvis (3-2)

LP: Cade Povich (3-3)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 2,366

