Whitecaps and Dragons Suspended

May 25, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps scheduled ballgame for Wednesday morning against Dayton Dragons was suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark. Wednesday's game is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, beginning at 5:35 pm.

Rain showers began shortly after the first pitch on Wednesday, and the two teams could play long enough to reach the bottom of the second inning before the game was halted. As the afternoon progressed, conditions became unplayable for the contest, and the decision was reached to suspend the game. Wednesday becomes the Whitecaps' fourth 2022 gameday to see rain obstruct regularly scheduled play and the second time in the month of May.

Thursday's game will resume where it was halted, with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the second inning. After the ballgame, a 30-minute break between contests will occur, followed by a seven-inning ballgame. The Whitecaps have won 10 of their last 15 games but have lost 6 of 7 against the Dragons this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps now finish two games with the Dayton Dragons on Thursday at LMCU Ballpark, beginning with the resumption of Wednesday's contest at 5:35 pm. Pitcher Carlos Guzman gets the start for the Whitecaps in the regularly scheduled contest. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.