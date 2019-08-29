TinCaps Toast Final 2019 Thirsty Thursday With Resounding Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of 7,133 fans on a sunny Thursday night, the TinCaps treated the Fort Wayne faithful to a 9-4 win over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), pushing their record at Parkview Field against the Cubs this season to 7-3.

Jesus Gonzalez flourished in his first start with the TinCaps (28-38, 61-73) this season. The 18-year-old from Venezuela tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing just two hits. Both hits came in the fifth inning, as Gonzalez no-hit the Cubs (36-29, 73-60) through the game's first four innings. Gonzalez made a living on groundballs on Thursday night. Nine of the 15 outs he recorded were by way of groundout.

The 'Caps scored early and often on Thursday night, pounding out nine runs on 11 hits, including seven extra-base hits. Fort Wayne scored one run in the second, two runs in the third, two in the sixth, and four in the seventh.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton crushed two home runs onto the left-field concourse in the midst of a four-RBI game. "DWS" has two hits in each of his last three games, and he's the second TinCap to hit two home runs in a game this year. Jawuan Harris also hit two home runs in a win on July 18. Williams-Sutton has three home runs in his last seven games. He had five homers in his first 84 games this season.

Chris Givin (two doubles) and Chandler Seagle (a single and a double) had their first two-hit games with the TinCaps this season, and Justin Lopez scored twice. Agustin Ruiz and Michael Curry each smacked doubles - Ruiz leads all active TinCaps with 24 doubles, while Curry is second with 19. Every single TinCap batter reached base at least once in the victory.

