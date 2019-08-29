J.T. Perez activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that LHP J.T. Perez has been activated from the 7-day injured list and INF Jake Hirabayashi has been assigned to the GCL Twins. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Perez went on the injured list back on August 21st with a lower back strain. He has pitched in 16 games for the Kernels this season, posting a 2-2 record, 3.67 ERA and one save. In 27 IP, he allowed 27 hits and 16 runs (11 earned) with 14 walks and 25 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 29th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

Hirabayashi played in four games for the Kernels. He did not record a hit, but did have an RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 39th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of UCLA.

Perez is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Quad Cities. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list and one player on an MLB rehab assignment.

The Kernels are in the midst of the final seven-game homestand of the 2019 regular season that continues tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Quad Cities with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. The current homestand continues through Friday, August 30th.

