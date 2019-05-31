TinCaps to Honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Rising Star Student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana will recognize Sierra Brooks, a local high school senior and one of 20 national Rising Star Students program winners, with an on-field check presentation and ceremonial first pitch on Saturday, June 1 before the team plays the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field at 7:05 p.m.

Williams will receive a $500 college stipend as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Rising Star Students program. The award honors high-achieving students involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America mentorship program who are preparing for college.

Sierra, who is set to graduate from South Side High School in Fort Wayne next week, plans to attend Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and major in criminal justice. Brooks says she doesn't believe in being lazy and strives to make every minute of her day count by being involved at school, playing softball, and working a part-time job. With the influence of her Big Sister, Amanda, Sierra feels ready to tackle her future in college and in the workplace.

Nominees for the honor were required to provide submissions describing their academic and personal achievements, college and career goals, and how their involvement in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program has impacted them.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters does amazing work in our community and around the nation," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Sierra is a perfect example of how BBBS can develop young people into our future leaders. We can't wait to celebrate Sierra at Parkview Field."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has been an MiLB Charity Partner since the program's inception in 2004. The mission of the Minor League Baseball Charity Partners Program is to provide national exposure for participating charities, expand current relationships between clubs and local chapters and to foster new relationships where none exist. In 2018, charitable giving by Minor League Baseball teams and MiLB Charities totaled nearly $40 million.

