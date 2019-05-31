Miscues Cost 'Caps
May 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to overcome a season-high five errors as part of a 9-4 defeat to the Lake County Captains Friday night at Classic Park.
Seven "Caps batters combined for four runs on nine hits, but the offense left four runners in scoring position as the defense struggled throughout the night.
The Whitecaps struck first in the fourth inning as Chris Proctor scored Wenceel Perez from third with an RBI-single before a wild pitch plated Parker Meadows giving the "Caps a 2-0 lead. The Captains responded promptly in the bottom half plating four runs highlighted by a two-run double by Miguel Jerez to provide the captains with their first lead at 4-2. Both teams plated a run making it a 6-3 Captains lead going into the eighth where Lake County laced back-to-back-to-back RBI-singles to increase their advantage to 9-3. The "Caps loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but only managed to push across one run as they fell to the Captains 9-4.
Whitecaps starter Kacey Murphy (1-3) tossed five innings allowing four runs on five hits in his third loss of 2019. Captains starter Juan Mota (1-5) threw four innings allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts in the no-decision. Aaron Pinto (5-1) came on in relief for the Captains dealing three innings allowing one run on four hits and five strikeouts in his first win before Manuel Alvarez finished the final two innings, striking out four "Caps hitters and allowing one run in his sixth save of 2019. The Whitecaps fall to 19-36 on the campaign while the Captains improve to 33-21 and sit just a half-game out of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps continue this three-game series at Classic Park against the Lake County Captains on Saturday night at 7:00 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Gio Arriera gets the start for West Michigan against Lake County righty Thomas Ponticelli. Broadcast coverage with former West Michigan Whitecaps radio voice Dave Skoczen, who's filling in for the weekend series, begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2019
- 'Kings Connor Conquers Cougars - Kane County Cougars
- Miscues Cost 'Caps - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Bandits Best Bees in Wacky First Game of Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Snappers' home struggles continue with nightmarish eighth inning - Beloit Snappers
- Magical May Capped with Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Cubs Rally Late, But Dayton Escapes to Win Opener 5-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Scott Walks Off Cougars in 10th - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Drop a Slugfest in Front of Sellout Crowd - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- After Quick Start, Lugs Sideline Hot Rods, 5-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains Victorious in Homecoming - Lake County Captains
- Kernels Survive Series Opener Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Leahy Pitches Career-High Seven Innings in Chiefs Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Battle Back to Win Series Opener with Cubs, 5-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Peoria Stops Wisconsin's Win Streak with a Shutout - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Franco Homers in 5-2 Friday Loss in Lansing - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- RHP R.J. Freure transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bandits Offer Free Admission to June 4 Game at Modern Woodmen Park - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 31 vs. Great Lakes (Game 53) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cole Sands Promoted to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Aaron Rodgers Confirmed for Green & Gold Charity Softball Game Tomorrow - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bees-Kernels Split Doubleheader, Burlington Wins Series - Burlington Bees
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps to Honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Rising Star Student - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- One Is the Loneliest Number for Whitecaps - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Miscues Cost 'Caps
- One Is the Loneliest Number for Whitecaps
- 'Caps Find Offense in Split
- West Michigan Falls in Clash of 'Caps
- Whitecaps Swept in South Bend