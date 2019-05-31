Miscues Cost 'Caps

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to overcome a season-high five errors as part of a 9-4 defeat to the Lake County Captains Friday night at Classic Park.

Seven "Caps batters combined for four runs on nine hits, but the offense left four runners in scoring position as the defense struggled throughout the night.

The Whitecaps struck first in the fourth inning as Chris Proctor scored Wenceel Perez from third with an RBI-single before a wild pitch plated Parker Meadows giving the "Caps a 2-0 lead. The Captains responded promptly in the bottom half plating four runs highlighted by a two-run double by Miguel Jerez to provide the captains with their first lead at 4-2. Both teams plated a run making it a 6-3 Captains lead going into the eighth where Lake County laced back-to-back-to-back RBI-singles to increase their advantage to 9-3. The "Caps loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but only managed to push across one run as they fell to the Captains 9-4.

Whitecaps starter Kacey Murphy (1-3) tossed five innings allowing four runs on five hits in his third loss of 2019. Captains starter Juan Mota (1-5) threw four innings allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts in the no-decision. Aaron Pinto (5-1) came on in relief for the Captains dealing three innings allowing one run on four hits and five strikeouts in his first win before Manuel Alvarez finished the final two innings, striking out four "Caps hitters and allowing one run in his sixth save of 2019. The Whitecaps fall to 19-36 on the campaign while the Captains improve to 33-21 and sit just a half-game out of first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division standings.

The Whitecaps continue this three-game series at Classic Park against the Lake County Captains on Saturday night at 7:00 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Gio Arriera gets the start for West Michigan against Lake County righty Thomas Ponticelli. Broadcast coverage with former West Michigan Whitecaps radio voice Dave Skoczen, who's filling in for the weekend series, begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

