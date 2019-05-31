Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, May 31, 2019 l Game # 55

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (29-23) at Dayton Dragons (16-38)

LH Brailyn Marquez (3-0, 3.34) vs. RH James Marinan (2-6, 5.36)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Lansing 9, Dayton 4. Griffin Conine collected four hits including two home runs as the Lugnuts won the rubber match of the three game series. Lansing built a 4-0 lead before the Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2. But the Lugnuts answered with three in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a commanding 9-2 lead. Jay Schuyler hit a two-run home run for Dayton in the ninth.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom has hit safely in four straight games. Over his last six games, he is batting .529 (9 for 17), 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .348 (16 for 46) over his last 12 games.

Brian Rey has three home runs in his last seven games.

Michael Siani over his last five games is 7 for 17 (.412) with a home run, two doubles, one triple, and three singles.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 1.98 ERA, 2 saves (13.2 IP, 3 ER, 21 SO).

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last four games: 9 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Team Leaders in May: Among the nine Dragons players with at least 50 at-bats in May, Pabel Manzanero leads the team with a .284 batting average. He has hit two home runs with 10 RBI. Brian Rey leads the team in home runs with four and his .786 OPS leads the club. Morgan Lofstrom has only 39 at-bats in May but is batting .308 with an .880 OPS. On the mound, Connor Bennett has a 1.98 ERA in nine appearances. Matt Pidich has an ERA of 2.20.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 1 (7:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Derek Casey (2-2, 6.30) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 5.19) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 2 (2:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Cam Sanders (3-2, 2.09) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (1-1, 2.79) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations will also be accepted. All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter. All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

