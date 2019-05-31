TinCaps Game Notes: May 31 vs. Great Lakes (Game 53)

May 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-26, 5th East) vs. Great Lakes Loons (32-19, 1st East)

LHP Ramon Perez vs. RHP Jose Chacin

Friday, May 31 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 53 / 138)

WATCH: Evan Stockton & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps took the final game of a four-game series at West Michigan, 1-0, on Thursday night in Comstock Park. The only run of the game was scored inconspicuously, as Michael Curry drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the third inning. From there, the 'Caps pitching took over. Sam Keating hurled five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, while Cody Tyler and Henry Henry followed with two scoreless innings of relief apiece.

ROAD TRIP RECAP: After dropping the first two games of the road trip at Great Lakes, the TinCaps surged the rest of the way, winning the final two games of that series and three out of the four games at West Michigan during the middle of this week. The 5-3 record marks the most wins for the TinCaps on any road trip this season.

BURNIN' UP: The 'Caps have now won five of their last six games and 11 of their last 15 games dating back to May 16. Pitching has propelled Fort Wayne during this stretch. The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in ERA (2.66) and WHIP (1.11), are tied for the league lead in fewest earned runs allowed (37), and have surrendered the fewest walks (31) since May 16.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: Improved hitting has also helped during this successful stretch: Fort Wayne leads the Midwest League in doubles (33), is 5th in BA (.262), and is 6th in OBP (.338) and SLG% (.389) since May 16. The TinCaps have also struck out the fewest times in the league (101) during that span.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.371- no one else is batting better than .322), he ranks 3rd in all of Minor League Baseball, behind only Jarren Duran (.400) of the High-A Salem Red Sox and Brian Mundell (.376) of the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. The only big leaguer with a better average than Edwards is the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.378).

MORE ON X: Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.431) and is 4th in stolen bases (14). Meanwhile, Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 9.4% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 19 strikeouts, Edwards' 1.05 BB/K ratio is the 4th best in the MWL.

ROAD TO OMAHA: A year after they reached the College World Series, Texas Tech alums Grant Little and Jose Quezada can root for their alma mater in the NCAA Tournament this year as the Raiders, seeded eighth, will host a regional starting Friday. Michael Curry's old school, Georgia, is the No. 4 overall seed, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton's alma mater, ECU, is hosting this weekend.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 19 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed

.257/.313./.541. His power numbers have been great, with nine extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers) and 15 RBIs.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 8th lowest BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) in the MWL at .257. A typical BABIP is about .300. The worm is finally starting to turn for Blake. The 20-year-old catcher has hits in four straight games since May 26 (7-15) with three doubles and three RBIs.

