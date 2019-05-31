Bees-Kernels Split Doubleheader, Burlington Wins Series

It was a tale of two Bees teams as Burlington split two games with Cedar Rapids Thursday night at Community Field.

Burlington pounded out twelve hits in game one, winning 7-5. Game two saw the Bees bats go quiet. They only managed three hits and two walks, while being blanked 4-0.

The first was a continuation of the suspended contest from the previous evening. It picked up at the bottom of the first inning. Down 1-0 to begin their half of the frame, Burlington wasted no time getting a lead.

Right hand batting Jordyn Adams led off with single the other way. Kevin Maitan lofted a soft liner to right to make it first and second. D. C. Arendas walked to load the bases. Spencer Griffin continued his hitting tear by yanking an inside pitch down the third base line to plate two. Bees up 2-1.

Winning pitcher Cole Duensing falter slightly in the top of the third. He gave up three runs, allowing the Kernels to climb back in it. Bees down 4-2. A first pitch home run off the bat of Arendas in the bottom of the third made it 4-3. It was his sixth round tripper of the year.

The Bees took a 6-4 lead an inning later, as Tim Millard greeted Cedar Rapids reliever Carlos Suniaga with a dump single to right. Justin Jones then sent a 3-1 offering out of the yard and Burlington took the lead for good.

Adams finished the game with three hits in four trips to the plate.

