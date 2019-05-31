Kernels Survive Series Opener Friday

BELOIT, WIS. - In a back-and-forth contest Friday at Pohlman Field, the Cedar Rapids Kernels produced a late rally and held off the Beloit Snappers for a 6-5 victory. Cedar Rapids (27-27) returned to the .500 mark and also notched a 1-0 edge within this three-game series at Beloit (19-33).

Andrew Bechtold secured a 21-game on-base streak with a second-inning home run that gave Cedar Rapids a brief 1-0 lead. Bechtold launched a solo shot to right field for his fourth round-tripper of the season. However, Beloit tied the contest at 1-1 during its half of the inning on an RBI single from Skyler Weber.

The Kernels regained the lead in the top of the third before the Snappers surged ahead, 4-3. Ben Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking two-run single that plated Michael Davis and Estamy Ureña. Lester Madden brought Beloit level with a two-run double, and John Jones followed with a go-ahead single.

In the eighth inning, Cedar Rapids rallied for three runs to take a 6-4 advantage. Four consecutive two-out walks allowed Jacob Pearson to score the game-tying run. Gabriel Maciel batted next and hit a groundball that bounced away from two barehanded fielding attempts. Rodriguez and Jared Akins both came home on the play to put the Kernels in front.

Beloit answered with a run later in the eighth but could not complete one final comeback. Two errors helped Madden score during the eighth, but the Snappers were held scoreless in the ninth to end the game.

Jose Martinez (1-1) earned the victory after tossing a season-high four shutout innings featuring 11 consecutive outs to open his appearance. Zach Neff followed Martinez and gave up just one earned run over two frames to pick up his first save this season. Michael Murray (0-4) was tagged for three runs in relief within a losing decision.

Up next, Cedar Rapids and Beloit continue their three-game series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Josh Winder (3-1, 3.17) and Snappers right-hander Reid Birlingmair (2-0, 2.37) listed as the probable pitchers.

