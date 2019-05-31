Aaron Rodgers Confirmed for Green & Gold Charity Softball Game Tomorrow

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Aaron Rodgers has been confirmed as a participant in the 2019 Green & Gold Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday, June 1. The game is hosted by Davante Adams and Blake Martinez and is presented by Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. First pitch of the event if 12:05pm.

Rodgers will play for the offense in the annual charity game. David Bakhtiari, Jace Sternberger, and Jamaal Williams were recently confirmed as participants in the game for the team captained by Adams, too. They will join Geronimo Allison, Aaron Jones, defending home run derby champion Robert Tonyan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Jake Kumerow.

Martinez is the captain of the defensive team and he has Jaire Alexander, Oren Burks, Josh Jackson, Dean Lowry, and Preston Smith as just-confirmed additions to his squad for Saturday's game. Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, and Adrian Amos, Kevin King, and Kyler Fackrell had been announced as participants earlier.

The game will raise money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and various youth sports organizations.

Fans can join #TeamBlake with the promo code MAW. It earns them $5 off a $29 ticket or $10 off a $48 ticket plus a donation to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. All they need to do is use the promo code MAW.

Fans can join #TeamDavante with the promo code FEED. It earns them $5 off a $29 ticket or $10 off a $48 ticket plus a donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. All they need to do is use the promo code FEED.

Tickets are available and on sale now through the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office and the team's website. Individual tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game include the sponsor game at 10:00am, the Home Run Derby at 11:15am, and the game at 12:05pm.

The Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic will be held in Oneida, Wisconsin July 2nd-7th, 2019. One of 33 LPGA tournaments held throughout the world, the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic will attract 144 of the world's best golfers to compete at the Official Golf Course of the Green Bay Packers.

The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9:00am until 5:00pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am until 3:00pm on Saturdays. Fans may call (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER or stop at the ticket windows to order tickets during regular business hours.

