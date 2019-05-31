'Kings Connor Conquers Cougars

Clinton, Iowa - The Kane County Cougars (29-25) fell victim to Connor Scott's two-run walk-off homer in a 5-3 10-inning loss against the Clinton LumberKings (27-26) on Friday night at NelsonCorp Field. The Cougars are 2-4 in extra-inning games.

A two-run homer began and ended the night for Clinton. In the bottom of the first, Will Banfield took Cougar starter Levi Kelly deep to hand the LumberKings a 2-0 advantage.

Kelly steamrolled Clinton after the Banfield homer. The right-hander retired the next 14 batters he faced, including all six of his strikeouts. Kelly didn't walk anyone and allowed three hits in his five-inning outing that resulted in a no-decision.

The Cougar offense supported their starter with a fourth-inning run. A Zack Shannon walk followed by a Geraldo Perdomo double put runners at second and third with no one out. After two Cougars were retired, Tra Holmes stepped in with two outs and shot a single to right field, scoring Shannon. The Cougars also gave Perdomo the green light to try to score from second, but he was gunned out at the plate by right fielder Jerar Encarnacion, keeping the LumberKings in front, 2-1.

The Cougars took their first lead of the night in the seventh inning. Three straight hits plated the tying and go-ahead runs. Tra Holmes singled then scored on Eddie Hernandez's double to tie the game. Alek Thomas followed with a lead-producing single. The LumberKings came right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game on Davis Bradshaw's RBI single.

In the tenth, the Cougars went down in order, stranding automatic base runner Tra Holmes at third base. Scott was the first batter in the 10th for Clinton. He socked a 2-2 pitch over the right-center field fence.

Andy Toelken (3-1) served up the game-winning homer and suffered the loss. Tyler Mitzel (4-3) earned the win for 3.1 innings of no-run, one-hit ball.

The Cougars look to even up the series with the LumberKings on Saturday night at 6:30 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

