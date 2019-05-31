Cole Sands Promoted to Fort Myers
May 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Cole Sands has been promoted to Fort Myers of the Florida State League. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.
Sands pitched in eight games for the Kernels, posting a 2-1 record and 3.05 ERA In 41.1 IP he allowed 41 hits and 14 runs (all earned) with 11 walks and 49 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 5th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Florida State.
A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with three players on the injured list.
The Kernels continue their road trip tonight at Beloit at 6:30 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 11th.
Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.
Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2019
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 31 vs. Great Lakes (Game 53) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cole Sands Promoted to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Aaron Rodgers Confirmed for Green & Gold Charity Softball Game Tomorrow - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bees-Kernels Split Doubleheader, Burlington Wins Series - Burlington Bees
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps to Honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Rising Star Student - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- One Is the Loneliest Number for Whitecaps - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Cole Sands Promoted to Fort Myers
- Kernels Split Final Games with Bees
- Bechtold Does It All in Twin Bill Opener
- Cedar Rapids, Burlington Rained Out
- Kernels and Chiefs Postponed