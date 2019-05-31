Cole Sands Promoted to Fort Myers

May 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Cole Sands has been promoted to Fort Myers of the Florida State League. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Sands pitched in eight games for the Kernels, posting a 2-1 record and 3.05 ERA In 41.1 IP he allowed 41 hits and 14 runs (all earned) with 11 walks and 49 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 5th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Florida State.

A corresponding move was not announced by the Twins. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with three players on the injured list.

The Kernels continue their road trip tonight at Beloit at 6:30 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 11th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.