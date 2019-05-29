TinCaps Split Doubleheader at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps split an afternoon doubleheader with the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) at Fifth Third Ballpark on Wednesday. The doubleheader was played to help make up a game postponed by rain at Parkview Field back on April 20.

The TinCaps (25-26) won a 1-0 pitcher's duel in Game 1, as the two teams each had four hits in the shortened seven-inning game. Joey Cantillo was once again sharp in his start for Fort Wayne, hurling five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just three hits and two walks. In his five starts in May, the 19-year-old combined to allow only two earned runs in 26.1 innings while racking up 33 strikeouts.

Fort Wayne pushed across the only run of Game 1 with a two-out rally in the sixth inning. Michael Curry doubled to start the rally, and Blake Hunt completed it with a single into right field. Curry (three hits, two RBIs) and Hunt (four hits, one RBI) combined for seven hits and three RBIs in the first two games of the series.

The TinCaps dropped Game 2 of the doubleheader 10-1, as the Whitecaps (19-34) pounded out 13 hits on their way to victory. Fort Wayne's four-game winning streak came to an end with the defeat. Neverthelss, the 'Caps have still won 10 of their last 14 games. Xavier Edwards had two hits in Game 2, his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season.

The visitors led 1-0 thanks to an RBI double by Kelvin Melean in the second, but the home side put up six runs in the third and never looked back.

