Dragons Notes for Wednesday

May 29, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, May 29, 2019 l Game # 53

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (21-29) at Dayton Dragons (16-36)

RH Josh Winckowski (4-2, 2.40) vs. RH Ricky Salinas (1-2, 6.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 8, Lansing 1. The Dragons played arguably their best game of the year as they set or matched season highs for hits in a game, hits in an inning, home runs in a game, home runs in an inning, extra base hits, and victory margin while holding Lansing to just five hits without issuing a walk. The Dragons also did not commit an error. The Dragons hit three home runs in the fifth inning including back-to-backers by Reniel Ozuna and Brian Rey along with a two-run shot by Juan Martinez. Pabel Manzanero had a two-run homer in the first.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is batting .395 (15 for 38) over his last 10 games. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 7 for 21 (.333).

Brian Rey has hit safely in five straight games, going 7 for 21 (.333) with three home runs.

Michael Siani in the series at Bowling Green went 6 for 14 (.429) with a home run, two doubles, one triple, and two singles.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 2.13 ERA, 2 saves (12.2 IP, 3 ER, 19 SO).

Reliever Eddy Demurias over his last six games: 1-0, 2.51 ERA (14.1 IP, 4 ER).

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last four games: 9 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Team Leaders in May: Brian Rey's .914 OPS leads the club, followed by Morgan Lofstrom at .842. Lofstrom leads in batting average at .306 while Pabel Manzanero is hitting .300. Rey leads in home runs with four while Michael Siani has three. Manzanero and Juan Martinez have 10 RBI. On the mound, Connor Bennett has a 2.13 ERA in eight appearances. Matt Pidich is at 2.20 and Eddy Demurias at 3.38.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, May 30 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Watson (0-0, 9.00) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-4, 6.14)

In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations will also be accepted. All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter. All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.