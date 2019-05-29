Bechtold Does It All in Twin Bill Opener

May 29, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





BURLINGTON, IOWA - Andrew Bechtold provided offense, defense, and scoreless pitching to open a Wednesday doubleheader at Community Field, but the Cedar Rapids Kernels lost the contest to the Burlington Bees, 9-4. Cedar Rapids (25-26) took a 1-0 lead against Burlington (29-22) within the nightcap before play was suspended due to inclement weather. The game will resume from the point of interruption at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, and a seven-inning game will follow.

Bases-loaded walks for Jacob Pearson and Bechtold gave the Kernels a 2-0 first-inning lead within the doubleheader opener, but the Bees rallied in front, 7-2, later in the frame. D.C. Arendas hit an RBI single for Burlington's first run, and a three-run double by Connor Fitzsimons put the Bees ahead. Burlington would extend its lead with Harrison Wenson's two-run home run and Kevin Maitan's RBI groundout.

The only other runs from the doubleheader opener came in the top of the third and the bottom of the fifth. Cedar Rapids cut its deficit to 7-4 during the third with two runs scoring on a Pearson groundball that led to an error. Burlington nearly scored in the fourth inning, but Bechtold made a sliding catch and relayed the ball to Alex Schick for a double play at home plate. Jordyn Adams lifted the Bees to a 9-4 advantage within the fifth by producing a two-run double.

Austin Krzeminski (1-1) held the Kernels to two runs over 4.1 innings of relief to earn the win. Andrew Cabezas (1-4) took the loss after giving up a career-high-tying six runs while recording just one out in the first inning. Bechtold tossed a perfect sixth inning capped by a strikeout.

Wander Javier lifted Cedar Rapids to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the twin bill nightcap. Gabriel Maciel and Gilberto Celestino drew consecutive walks, and Javier singled to drive in Maciel.

Before the bottom of the first could begin, rain and lightning forced the contest into a weather delay and eventually into the suspension of the game to be continued the following day.

This three-game series concludes Thursday at Community Field with Kernels left-hander Kody Funderburk (0-0, 0.00) slated to make his Midwest League debut against Bees right-hander Cole Duensing (3-2, 4.14). Broadcast coverage will be available at 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

The final Kernels homestand in the first half of the 2019 season begins June 11 and runs through June 16. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.