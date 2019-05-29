Big Sixth Inning Gives Chiefs Win Wednesday Night

Peoria, IL - A four-run sixth inning powered the Peoria Chiefs to a comeback 5-2 win over the Kane County Cougars Wednesday night. The Chiefs improve to 22-29 on the season with the series finale set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Kane County opened the scoring in the top of the first against Chiefs starter Colin Schmid. With two outs, Jose Herrera hit a solo homerun for the 1-0 lead.

The Cougars added to their lead in the top of the second. Two singles and an error put runners on first and third and with two outs KeShawn Lynch hit a sac fly to score the second run of the game.

The Chiefs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Shaw led off with a single, advanced to third on a two-out double from Brendan Donovan and scored on a throwing error by Cougars' left fielder Joe Gillette to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Peoria took their first lead in the series in the bottom of the sixth. Nolan Gorman led off with a single and was safe at second on a throwing error. With runners on first and second Brady Whalen hit a bloop single to left to load the bases and Josh Shaw walked to tie the game at two. Jhon Torres cleared the bases with a three-run double, his second of the season, to put the Chiefs ahead 5-2.

Schmid (2-1) earned the win as he pitched six innings allowing two runs, one earned, on nine hits with five strikeouts. Edgar Escobar pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Evan Sisk pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings allowing one hit and striking out two en route to his first save of the season.

The Chiefs conclude their series with the Kane County Cougars Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Peoria will start RH Michael Brettell (1-1, 3.80) against Kane County LH Michael Gelabert (0-0, 0.00).

