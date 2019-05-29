Dragons to Continue Accepting Donations

May 29, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - Fans attending Dayton Dragons games at Fifth Third Field this week can provide assistance to those impacted by the weather emergency by donating non-perishable food items. Cash donations will also be accepted. The homestand will continue with games through Sunday.

On Tuesday night, fans donated approximately $4,200 in cash as the Dragons hosted the Lansing Lugnuts. Cash proceeds are being donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter. Fans also donated enough non-perishable food items to fill approximately 20 large bins that were transported to the Foodbank, Inc.

All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current homestand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

Dragons game times for remaining dates on the homestand are 7:00 p.m. tonight through Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.