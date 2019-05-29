Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods secured their seventh-straight win in the first game of the series and send Shane McClanahan to the mound with a 0.5 game lead over the Loons and the Lake County Captains with 18 games left to play in the first half of the season.

About Last Night... On Tuesday night, first place was on the line in the East Division and Bowling Green once again had to climb out of an early hole. With Caleb Sampen on the mound, Great Lakes collected hits on the first two pitches of the game. Sampen's first offering to Niko Hulsizer was also put in play, but it left the yard, putting Great Lakes in front 3-0 just three pitches into the game. However, the Hot Rods battled back. Chris Betts launched his 11th home run of the season, a solo shot in the first, to get Bowling Green on the board. In the second, Roberto Alvarez sliced an RBI double to right, scoring Grant Witherspoon. Tony Pena followed with a ground ball to short that brought home Seaver Whalen to tie the game. The game was remained scoreless into the seventh inning as Sampen allowed just one hit after the first inning, eventually finishing 6.0 innings. The Hot Rods finally broke through in the seventh, as Betts doubled off the right field wall to give the Hot Rods the lead. Kaleo Johnson followed with a two-run homer to left to give Bowling Green some breathing room, which proved to be more than enough for Trey Cumbie, who set down all nine batters he faced in relief, nailing down the seventh-straight win for the Hot Rods, and with it, first place in the East.

We Might Call it a Comeback... For the second consecutive game, Bowling Green successfully came back from a multi-run deficit. After erasing a five-run deficit on Monday, the Hot Rods successfully climbed out of a three-run hole last night. The back-to-back comebacks are the two largest deficits overcome by the Bowling Green this year. The win is also the 12th come-from-behind victory for the Hot Rods this year, which is second-most in the Midwest League, behind only Great Lakes, who has 14.

Marvelous May... Yesterday's win boosted Bowling Green's record in the month of May to 18-10. In addition to boasting the third-best May record in the Midwest League (behind Great Lakes and Quad Cities), the Hot Rods also have the second-most winningest month of May in franchise history, surpassing the 2011 and 2014 squads who each won 17 games and trailing only last year's team, which went 21-9 in May. The Hot Rods have been excellent statistically this month, batting .279 this month (best in the league) and scoring 4.89 runs per game. On the hill, the Hot Rods have posted a 3.04 ERA this month (second-best) and struck out the most batters in the league (275).

What a Wander-ful Streak... Wander Franco went 2-for-5 last night, picking up his team-high 16th multi-hit game. Not only that, but Franco has posted a multi-hit effort in each of his last five contests, the longest streak of multi-hit games by a Hot Rod this season. Over a period of time dating back to May 13, Franco has collected 10 multi-hit games in the 13 that he has played. Over that span, he has gone 22-for-59 (.372) with five doubles, a home run, and seven RBI. In the process, he has raised his average from .274 to .311, which ranks sixth in the Midwest League.

Yesterday's Notes... Betts had his 12th multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI contest...Johnson had his 11th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game...Witherspoon had his 14th multi-hit game...Beau Brundage had his hitting streak end at eight games...Pena's hitting streak ended at 11 games...Franco had his 16th multi-hit game and his 10th in his last 13 games...Brundage had his hitting streak end at eight games...Osmy Gregorio batted leadoff for the first time this season... Sampen picked up his team-high sixth quality start, all of which have come in consecutive starts... Sampen issued five walks, the second-highest total of his career (behind six allowed on April 19 at Great Lakes)...Bowling Green starting pitchers have made 18-consecutive starts (since May 12) without taking a loss...The Hot Rods are 10-5 in series openers this season ...Bowling Green has 12-from-behind victories, second-most in the Midwest League...The Hot Rods are 17-2 when collecting double-digit hits...BG is 26-6 when out-hitting their opponents...Bowling Green is 18-8 at home...BG is 6-8 against left-handed starters...

