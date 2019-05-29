TinCaps Game Notes: May 29 at West Michigan (Games 50 & 51)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-25, 5th East) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (18-33, 7th East)

Game 1: LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Game 2: RHP Adrian Martinez vs. RHP Robbie Welhaf

Wednesday, May 29 - Fifth Third Ballpark (Comstock Park, Mich.) - First Pitch 11 AM (Games 50 & 51 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps survived in a 5-4 win over the Whitecaps. Fort Wayne built a 5-0 lead halfway through before West Michigan eventually had the tying run at second base in the ninth with no outs. Michael Curry, Jawuan Harris, and Agustin Ruiz had run-scoring hits, while Blake Hunt had a team-high 3 hits, including 2 doubles. Gabe Mosser tossed 6 innings of 1-run ball. Carlos Belen recorded an eventful save. The 'Caps tied a season-high with 5 doubles.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.377), he ranks 2nd in all of Minor League Baseball, behind only Jarren Duran (.403) of the High-A Salem Red Sox. The only big leaguer with a better average than Edwards is the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.382).

MORE ON X: Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.437) and is 3rd in stolen bases (14). His .874 OPS ranks 8th. Meanwhile, Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 2.8% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 8.4% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 19 walks to 16 strikeouts, Edwards' 1.19 BB/K ratio is the 3rd best in the MWL.

ROAD TO OMAHA: A year after they reached the College World Series, Texas Tech alums Grant Little and Jose Quezada can root for their alma mater in the NCAA Tournament this year as the Raiders, seeded eighth, will host a regional starting Friday. Michael Curry's old school, Georgia, is the No. 4 overall seed, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton's alma mater, ECU, is hosting this weekend, too.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has been hot over his last 16 games. Since May 11, Lopez has had the highest OPS (.926) on the team as he's slashed .286/.338./.587 with 2 doubles, a triple, 5 homers, and 15 RBIs.

RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 26%. (For context, Eric Hosmer has the highest LD% for the Padres at 22%.) Ruiz is also ranks 5th in the league in Doubles (13).

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry is 6-for-10 with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs over the last 3 games.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 6th lowest BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) in the MWL at .240. A typical BABIP is about .300. But Hunt finally had some good fortune on Tuesday with his first 3-hit game since April 13.

WISDOM ON SOLOMON: Infielder Lee Solomon has slashed .302/.430/.413 in 19 games in May with 7 doubles and 9 RBIs.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. (For context, Mike Trout has the highest BB% in MLB at 21%.) Harris has also swiped 12 bases (6th in MWL). He's on a 13-game on-base streak over which he's batting .278 with a .447 OBP.

AL 4: Infielder Luis Almanzar has hit safely in 4 games in a row, going 5-for-14 with a double and 2 RBIs.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18, but is 20-for-52 (.384) since in a 16-game span.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps have a chance to win 4 consecutive games, which would match their longest winning streak of the season and mark the first time this season they've won 4 in a row on the road.

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday the Padres placed infielder Tucupita Marcano on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List. Infielder Kelvin Melean was transferred to the TinCaps from High-A Lake Elsinore. Melean, 20, played in 45 games for the 'Caps last year, slashing .241/.315/.373 with 4 homers and 18 RBIs. Marcano's .304 batting average ranks 9th in the MWL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.07 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL (138 BB in 416.1 IP, just 3 per 9 innings). TinCaps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 9 walks in the last 14 starts combined.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 9 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow just 9 earned runs in 36 innings (2.25 ERA) with 45 strikeouts and 12 walks.

