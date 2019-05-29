Zinn Ties It, Sierra Walks-Off in Cubs 5-4 Comeback Win over Captains

South Bend, IN: In one of the biggest games to date in the 2019 season, the big guys for the South Bend Cubs stepped up to mount a comeback against the Lake County Captains in game two of a three game series Wednesday morning.

After dropping last night's game 10-3, the Captains bats came out flying again today as Jose Fermin led off the game with a solo home run off of Faustino Carrera. Later in the 1st inning, Mitch Reeves picked up his fourth RBI of the series with a single to make it 2-0 Lake County.

The Cubs started their comeback in the bottom of the 4th when Tyler Durna just missed his second home run of the year under the yellow line in deep right-center field. Durna had to settle for a double and later scored South Bend's first run on a wild pitch.

Lake County added two more runs in the top of the 6th and made it 4-1. With just 12 outs left in the game, the Cubs were far from done.

In the bottom of the 7th, South Bend rallied and loaded the bases against left handed reliever Skylar Arias. With the birthday boy Delvin Zinn coming to the plate, he showed that he was really feeling 22 and drilled a ball down the right field line. Zinn cleared the bases and picked up 3 RBI to tie things at 4-4.

Eventually, the game went to the bottom of the 9th inning still tied. Reliever Zach Mort had his best appearance in the month of May and kept things settled, giving the Cubs a chance to win. He finished with four innings of two run baseball and two strikeouts. He earned the win to bring his record to 3-2.

With a couple walks, a bunt single by Zinn, and a beautiful sacrifice bunt laid down by newcomer Edmond Americaan, the Cubs loaded the bases with Tyler Durna coming up. Durna just missed winning the game and lined a ball straight to the shortstop Fermin for the out.

With two outs, it was Jonathan Sierra's turn. Down to the last strike of the inning, Sierra smoked one on a line drive into right field to score Rafael Narea and the Cubs walked-off the Captains by a final of 5-4. Sierra was mobbed by his teammates and the Cubs celebrated their second walk-off of the homestand.

Now with the series tied, the Cubs will go for the series win tomorrow morning with first pitch at 10:35. South Bend has not lost a series at home this season, so tomorrow's rubber game can possibly continue that stretch. Right-hander Riley Thompson will be on the mound for the Cubs.

