TinCaps' Offense Erupts Late in Win at Peoria

April 22, 2023







PEORIA, Ill. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning on their way to an 11-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) on a chilly Saturday night at Dozer Park.

The 'Caps entered the eighth trailing, 3-1, but then sent 12 batters to the plate in that frame, highlighted by a Nathan Martorella RBI double, a Brandon Valenzuela go-ahead, three-run triple, a Joshua Mears RBI single, a Jakob Marsee two-run single, and a Marcos Castoñon three-run homer.

It was the highest-scoring inning for the TinCaps since May 1, 2019 (when they tallied nine runs in the fifth inning of a home victory against the Kane County Cougars, who are now a member of the American Association, an MLB partner league).

Martorella, the first baseman, finished the night 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including a first-inning single that initially gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Peoria equalized in the fourth and went in front by a pair in the fifth.

Everyone in Fort Wayne's starting lineup reached base as the squad tallied 15 hits. Valenzuela was just a home run shy of the cycle. Castoñon's home run was his third of the season, tying him with Martorella for the team lead, while also ranking second in the Midwest League.

Though the Chiefs put up a run in their half of the eighth, the TinCaps added one more in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Ryan Bergert struck out five over four innings. Aaron Holiday K-ed three in 2 1/3 scoreless in relief. Jason Blanchard worked the final two innings, striking out five as well.

The victory marked Fort Wayne's first on the road this season in eight tries, and also the club's first win when trailing after seven innings (previously 0-8).

It was 43 degrees at first pitch, but the temperature dipped into the 30s over the course of the 3 hour and 6-minute contest.

