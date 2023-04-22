TinCaps Plate Nine in the Eighth to Win 11-4

April 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - A nine-run top of the eighth for the TinCaps was the difference on Saturday at Dozer Park, as Peoria fell to Fort Wayne 11-4.

The Chiefs led 3-1 heading into the visiting side of the eighth. The TinCaps sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning. An RBI double by Nathan Martorella cut the lead to 3-2. After a hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases, Brandon Valenzuela cleared the bases with a triple off Andrew Marrero. Joshua Mears and Jakob Marsee added RBI singles. Marcos Castanon tacked on three more with a three-run home run off Edgar Manzo to make it 10-3.

Marrero took the loss, allowing five runs and recording just one out.

Martorella went 4-for-5 with two RBI. He started the scoring in the first inning with a double off Chiefs starter Trent Baker to score Castanon to make it 1-0.

Peoria tied the game at one thanks to a wild pitch. Jimmy Crooks started the inning with a single and was on third with two outs when Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert hurled a fastball to the backstop.

The Chiefs took a 3-1 lead in the fifth thanks in part to their legs. Peoria stole five bases in the inning. Victor Scott stole second, third, and then home to make it 2-1. Nathan Church stole second and third, and then scored when Crooks got caught in a rundown between first and second.

Church notched a career-high three hits going 3-for-4.

The TinCaps capped the scoring in the top of the ninth with a run. Carlos Luis singled to lead it off and was on third when Manzo struck out Mears on a pitch that reached the backstop. That allowed Mears to score to make it 11-4.

The loss for Peoria snapped a four-game winning streak while Fort Wayne notched its first road win of 2023.

The final game of this series is set for tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. Zane Mills will take the ball for the Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.