Loons Commit Two Errors, Strand 10 on Base in 4-2 Loss

MIDLAND, Mich. - A sloppy Saturday for the Great Lakes Loons (6-8) helped the South Bend Cubs (9-5), plate four runs, and win 4-2 on an overcast 50-degree Earth Day at Dow Diamond.

Yon Castro worked a scoreless first four innings. After starting the game with a hit-by-pitch, he faced the minimum in the second third, and fourth. An 8-3 double play took Scott McKeon off the bases after he singled and was caught off the base following a flyout.

For the Loons, they left three on base in the first three innings. Despite stolen bases from Taylor Young and Luis Diaz.

In the fourth, the runners in motion helped give Great Lakes an early lead. Chris Alleyne shot a double down the left-field line, and Young walked once again. The Loons then pulled a double steal, to put two in scoring position. Griffin Lockwood-Powell brought home a run in a second straight game, a sacrifice fly to right.

South Bend responded with a three-run top of the fifth. Displacing Castro from the contest, the first three Cubs reached, the third with an RBI single. With two outs and two on, Bradlee Beasley lifted a ball into left field a go-ahead two-run single. Antonio Knowles ended the inning for Great Lakes.

In the bottom of the sixth and seventh, Great Lakes had three walks, but two fielder's choice squashed those opportunities.

Julian Smith and Aldry Acosta worked a clean seventh and eighth respectively to bring the game into the ninth at 3-1. Mitchell Tyranski got the ninth and started off with two walks. The second walk came after two stolen bases from leadoff man Kevin Alcantara, on the second Luis Diaz never covered third base.

A flyout to center from Kevin Made was caught by Jake Vogel, for the first out. A drop of the transfer from glove to hand allowed Alcantara to score.

The lone Loons tally in the ninth came from the bat of Dalton Rushing. A two-out solo blast over the right field fence. The final out was Great Lakes' ninth strikeout.

Sunday, April 23rd, will see the final game of the six-game series with the Loons looking to split. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Kids 12 years old and under receive a free hot dog meal, and all kids are invited to run the bases. It is brought to you By EGLE.

