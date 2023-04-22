TinCaps Game Information: April 22 at Peoria Chiefs

April 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-10) @ Peoria Chiefs (6-7)

Saturday, April 22 (7:35 pm ET) | Dozer Park | Peoria, IL

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Trent Baker

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped a pair of close games to the Chiefs. In a doubleheader necessitated by a rainout Thursday, Fort Wayne fell 5-3 in the first game and 3-2 in the nightcap.

NO CIGAR: The TinCaps are 2-5 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 on Wednesday, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. His OBP is .429, good for 10th in the MWL. In Friday's doubleheader, Marsee reached 5 times in two games, including in all 4 plate appearances in Game 2. Marsee has also drawn 11 walks, which is tied for 4th-most in the MWL.

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). Over his last 6 games, he's 8 for 22 (.364) with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 8 runs, and 5 RBIs. His OPS is 1.259. For the season, in 44 plate appearances across 11 games, he's struck out only 3 times (7% K-rate), the 2nd-lowest rate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 13 games he's played in this season. He's the only player in the league to accomplish that. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied with 5 others for 2nd in the MWL in that category with 3... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first basemen/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES: Martorella's home runs in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first TinCap to accomplish that feat since Josstin Diaz in September of 2022.

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 4th-most in the MWL. Overall, Farmer has 5 extra-base hits, which is tied for 10th-most in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 42 so far this season. That includes 2017 Midwest League All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who recorded his first hit of the season with the Padres on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.