Birdsell Shines and Pinango Powers Cubs' 7-3 Victory Over Loons

Midland, MI - Now three starts into his professional career on the mound, South Bend Cubs right-hander Brandon Birdsell coasted through four no-hit, shutout innings as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Great Lakes Loons 7-3. South Bend has fought back again to tie the series with both clubs having two wins, with day games coming up for the next two afternoons.

For the second straight day, the Cubs got a game started by scoring in top of the 1st inning. Yesterday, it was as Bradlee Beesley took Ben Caspairius deep on the first pitch of the game. Friday featured Haydn McGeary ripping a double into left field as Kevin Alcántara came home.

That set the tone for Birdsell to take the mound. The former righty from Texas Tech made quick work of the first eight in the Loons order, sending them down all in a row.

It looked to be a pitcher's duel developing, as Great Lakes starter Justin Wrobleski fired an immaculate inning during the 2nd inning as he struck out three Cubs in a row on nine total pitches.

Other than the immaculate inning, the Cubs were able to handle things against Wrobleski. With two down in the top of the 4th, Ethan Hearn ripped a double into the right-center field gap to score two more. With Yohendrick Pinango adding a RBI sacrifice-fly in the 5th, the Cubs maintained a strong 4-0 lead after a complete five.

Great Lakes showed a strong resilience though as Frankie Scalzo Jr. relieved Birdsell after his 4th shutout inning. Scalzo, who had not given up a run so far this season in 6.1 innings, worked a scoreless 5th and 6th for South Bend. The Loons got on the board when Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled in a run against Scalzo.

In the 8th, Damon Keith crushed a two run homer to bring the Loons within a run. Bailey Reid entered and secured the final out of the 8th to squander the big Great Lakes opportunity. It was 4-3 Cubs going to the 9th inning.

As we saw earlier in the series, insurance runs can make all the difference. That occurred again when South Bend added three key extra runs in the top of the 9th. Pinango singled home two to finish the night with three RBI, and Fabian Pertuz brought in Pinango via an RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the 9th, Sheldon Reed returned from the Injured List and fired a scoreless frame. Alcántara made a fabulous sliding catch on the warning track in right-center to end the game, robbing Dalton Rushing of extra bases.

With the win, South Bend is 8-5 and remains one game back of the Beloit Sky Carp for the top spot in the Midwest League West Division. With the final two games being played of the series this weekend at 1:05 PM both Saturday and Sunday, the Cubs can grab the series advantage with another victory tomorrow. Right-hander Connor Noland will take the ball for South Bend.

