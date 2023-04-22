Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (2:00 PM at West Michigan)

April 22, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 22, 2023lGame # 14

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l2:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-8) at West Michigan Whitecaps (8-5)

RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) vs. LH Jack O'Loughlin (0-2, 7.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, West Michigan 3. The Dragons collected a season-high 11 hits including a season-high four extra base hits to even the series. Dayton scored five runs on five hits in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Edwin Arroyo's two-run home run gave the Dragons the lead. Austin Hendrick, Tyler Callihan, Austin Callahan, and Hayden Jones each had two hits for Dayton. For the first time this season, the Dragons finished a game with more hits (11) than strikeouts (10). West Michigan had just five hits.

Team Notes

The Dragons went 4 for 5 with runners in scoring position Friday after going 2 for 30 with RISP in the first three games of the series. The Dragons entered Friday's game hitting .144 as a team with runners in scoring position with 13 hits in 12 games.

The Dragons team ERA over their last seven games is 2.70, second best in the MWL over the time period (April 14-21).

Since committing three errors on opening night, the Dragons rank second in the league in team fielding (7 errors in 12 games).

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is 11th in the MWL in OPS (.931), 10th in slugging percentage (.516), and 11th in on-base percentage (.415). He is tied for 13th in RBI (8) and tied for sixth in stolen bases (5). Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is tied for 10th in ERA (2.40) and fourth in both opponent batting average (.154) and WHIP (0.80).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-1, 4.50)

Tuesday, April 25 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.72)

