Trautwein Has Big Day But Dragons Lose Late Lead at West Michigan, Fall 5-4

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and one more in the eighth to overcome a 4-2 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons will need a win on Sunday afternoon the earn a split of the six-game series at West Michigan.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when Michael Trautwein drilled a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give them a 2-1 lead. The Dragons added another run in the same inning when Jack Rogers walked, went to second on a balk, and scored on Jose Serrano's two-out single to center to make it 5-3.

West Michigan scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within one, but the Dragons responded with a run in the top of the seventh. Rogers doubled to start the inning, went to third on an error, and scored on Serrano's ground out to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dayton third baseman Austin Callahan's throwing error to start the inning opened the door to a rally for West Michigan. After a single by Izaac Pacheco, Jace Jung doubled to bring in one run, and two batters later, Roberto Campos delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Both runs were unearned.

The Whitecaps scored the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth when Dragons reliever Donovan Benoit was called for a balk with a runner at third base. In the Dayton ninth, Callahan lined a single to right field with one out to put the tying run on base, but Trey Faltine struck out for the second out, and Luis Chevalier lined out to left on a lunging catch by West Michigan's Steele Walker to end the game.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Trautwein had a two-run home run and three walks. Blake Dunn had two hits, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Serrano had two hits and two RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar allowed just one run in four innings, giving up two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. But the Dayton bullpen combined to allow four runs in four innings.

Notes: The Dragons left 14 runners on base, matching their season high. They drew nine walks in the game but went 2 for 12 with men in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-9) and West Michigan (9-5) close out the six-game series on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) will make his third appearance of the year for Dayton.

