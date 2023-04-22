Lugnuts/Captains Doubleheader Postponed

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lansing Lugnuts' scheduled Saturday doubleheader against the Lake County Captains at Classic Park was called off due to rain, the second straight day and a third time in a week that the Lugnuts and Captains have been postponed due to inclement weather.

More information on how the two games will be made up will be released at a later time and date.

The Nuts are scheduled to wrap up the series with the Caps at 1 p.m. on Sunday, returning home from April 25 through May 7 in a two-week homestand against the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Dayton Dragons. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

