TinCaps Game Notes: May 22 vs. South Bend (Game 43)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23, 5th East) vs. South Bend Cubs (24-19, T-3rd East)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Peyton Remy

Wednesday, May 22 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 11:05 AM (Game 43 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps posted their 4th shutout win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Cubs. Efraín Contreras went a season-long 6 frames followed by an inning each from Nick Kuzia, Carlos Belen, and Henry Henry. Juan Fernandez provided the game's lone run with an RBI triple in the second inning.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this year (121 BB in 355.1 IP, or 2.9 BB/9). 'Caps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 2 walks in the last 7 starts combined. Today's starter Gabe Mosser has featured the best control of anyone on the staff, as he's walked just 4% of batters faced this season (3rd lowest BB% in the MWL)-that translates to 1.51 BB/9 (also 3rd lowest in the MWL).

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, Marcano has been red hot. Over his last 23 games, Marcano has slashed .383/.431/.511 with 7 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 12 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Overall this season, Marcano's .307 Average ranks 9th in the MWL. His 47 Hits are 4th. Marcano has swung and missed at only 4% of pitches (3rd lowest SwStr%) and has struck out only 12% of the times he's been up (tied for the 7th lowest K%).

MAY FLOURISHING: Outfielder Grant Little has slashed .372/.481/.442 this month. Little has 3 doubles and 8 RBIs in 13 games. Monday marked the first 4-hit game of his pro career... Infielder Lee Solomon has slashed .341/.449/.463 through 12 games in May. "Solo" has 5 doubles and 7 RBIs in this range. Solomon is in the No. 2 hole in the batting order today - the first time he's hitting above sixth in the order this season.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Justin Lopez has seen a resurgence at the plate lately. The recently turned 19-year-old (birthday: May 9) has a double, a triple, and 3 home runs in his last 6 games. Lopez had gone his previous 11 games without an extra-base hit.

RUIZ RIPS IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in the MWL in Doubles (12) and 9th in RBIs (25). Ruiz's Line Drive % of 26% on batted balls is 5th highest.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 5th lowest Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) in the MWL at .223. (An average BABIP is .300.) His 15% K% is 15th lowest.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 20% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). The speedster is also 7th in the MWL in Stolen Bases (11) and 10th in Runs (25).

POWER SURGE: The TinCaps have a combined 23 extra-base hits in their last 6 games, including 5 on Monday. Fort Wayne had 2 extra-base hits combined between its previous 4 games.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.350) and Hits (50), is 4th in OBP (.410) and ranks 5th in Stolen Bases (12)... Edwards also has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2%) and 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (8%)... Edwards had a 14-game hitting and 22-game on-base streaks end Tuesday. Both were the longest active streaks in the MWL.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18 at the plate, but is 18-for-45 (.400) since, including a trifecta of 3-hit games.

