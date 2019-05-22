Thomas, Explosive Offense Carry Cougars

Geneva, Illinois - Alek Thomas paced the Kane County Cougars (25-21) with four hits in a 9-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits (28-14) on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The win snapped the Cougars' three-game losing streak.

Thomas' first hit of the day began a two-run first inning for the Cougars. Eduardo Diaz scored Thomas from first on a double, then Buddy Kennedy brought Diaz to the plate with a sacrifice fly. Thomas scored his second run of the day in the third inning when Kennedy wrapped into a double play. That made it 3-0 Cougars.

In non-Alek Thomas related scoring, Joe Gillette hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Thomas was right back at in the fifth. He singled back-to-back with Eduardo Diaz and both men came into score on Zack Shannon's RBI single, extending the Cougar lead to 6-0.

Quad Cities cracked the board for the first time in the sixth on Jonathan Lacroix's RBI single. The Cougars bounced back for two runs in the bottom of the inning, on a two-RBI single by Thomas. Kennedy doubled later in the inning to make it 9-1. Ramiro Rodriguez's two-run triple for Quad Cities completed the scoring in eighth inning.

Kai-Wei Lin (1-0) earned his first Midwest League win in 1.1 innings of one-run relief. Jose Alberto (0-2) took the loss for Quad Cities. He allowed six runs in five innings.

