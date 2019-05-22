Let the Good Times Roll
May 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Things certainly haven't been pretty in the state capital. The Great Lakes Loons have committed 12 errors in three games. They've allowed 15 stolen bases in three games. They've given up 21 runs and 27 hits in three games. But, they're 3-0. The Loons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday night, 7-6, for their seventh consecutive victory and 21st in their last 25 games - tying the 2010 Loons for their best 25-game stretch since the team's inception in 2007.
The Loons (28-15) continue to find ways to win. On Wednesday night at Cooley Law School Stadium, it came down to the bottom of the ninth inning. Lansing (18-26) made things interesting by loading the bases with just one out trailing by two runs. Loons reliever Brett de Geus was inserted to record the final two outs of the game. de Geus (S, 2) allowed one run to come in on a fielder's choice but got Ryan Gold to pop-out to preserve another Loons victory.
Before the drama in the ninth, the Loons offense exploded for their 10th five-run inning of the season in the third. Leonel Valera hit his first career single-A home run in the frame and Niko Hulsizer hit his Midwest League-leading 11th bomb of the year. It was Hulsizer's fifth home run in as many days.
All seven of the Loons' runs came against Lansing starter Sean Wymer. Wymer (L, 2-4) entered play with an 8.36 earned run average and the Loons didn't waste the opportunity against a struggling arm. Justin Hagenman (W, 3-1) pitched two 2/3 innings of relief allowing one run on two hits and a walk in the win for the Loons.
On Thursday, the Loons wrap up their longest road trip of the season in search of an 8-1 finish to a nine-game, eight-day stint away from Dow Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
FROM THE BOX SCORE
Miguel Vargas: 3-4, R, 2B, BB, SB
Dillon Paulson: 3-5, 2 R, 2B
Dan Robinson: 2-3, R, BB
Romer Cuadrado: 2-4, 2 RBI
Niko Hulsizer: 2-Run HR
Leonel Valera: 2-Run HR
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
May 24: Feel Good Friday Kickoff; postgame Koozie Giveaway & concert with Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions
May 25: 3 Millionth Fan Celebration with $5,000 grand prize; postgame Fireworks Loontacular
May 26: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover
May 27: Military Appreciation Day feat. the first game-worn jersey auction of the season
