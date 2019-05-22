Kernels Toss No-Hitter in Twin Bill Split

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Austin Schulfer and Jose Martinez combined for a 9-0 seven-inning no-hitter Wednesday afternoon to give the Cedar Rapids Kernels a doubleheader split Wednesday against the Burlington Bees at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (22-24) bounced back from a 5-4 loss in the twin bill opener to record its fifth no-hit victory in ballpark history and its second in as many years.

Schulfer (4-2) tossed five hitless innings to earn the win, and Martinez secured the no-hitter with perfect pitching over the final two frames. Schulfer notched a game-high seven strikeouts including five in a row at the end of his start. Martinez added two strikeouts in relief and combined with Schulfer on a 20-out streak to finish the gem.

The closest call came in the third inning when Los Angeles Angels prospect Jordyn Adams batted against Schulfer. Adams, listed by Baseball America as the organization's fastest baserunner, hit a groundball past third base. Andrew Bechtold made a backhand grab and sent a jump throw to first base on a bounce to retire Adams and close the inning.

A pair of four-run rallies highlighted the offensive outburst from the Kernels. Cedar Rapids scored four runs during the second and added another tally in the third. Chris Williams capped a four-run sixth inning by launching his team-high eighth home run of the season over the left-field wall.

Hector Yan (0-2) took the loss for Burlington (27-19). He surrendered a career-high-tying five runs over four innings pitched.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Bees broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh and held on for a 5-4 triumph. Nonie Williams scored the decisive run on a D.C. Arendas single off Zach Neff (1-1). Tyler Smith (4-1) struck out the side in the home half of the frame to finish a scoreless outing and pick up the victory.

The first leg of this eight-game homestand wraps up Thursday with Kernels right-hander Blayne Enlow (4-3, 4.95) scheduled to face Bees right-hander Cole Duensing (3-2, 4.50). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., and broadcast coverage can be found on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

First Federal Credit Union Big Screen Thursday encourages fans aged 18 and older to pick up a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs that will be given away at the contest. 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday includes special deals with 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water available for $2.00 each. College Night offers a $9.00 package consisting of a club ticket and two regular hot dogs for students that present a college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

No-Hitters at Veterans Memorial Stadium (2002-present)

April 20, 2005 - Peoria's Sean Gallagher, Walt Nolen, Jon Hunton - 3-2 (10 inn.) Peoria win

April 30, 2010 - Cedar Rapids' Fabio Martinez, Kyle Hurst, Mike Kenney - 3-0 win versus Kane County

July 12, 2010 - Cedar Rapids' Stephen Locke - 10-0 (5 inn.) win versus Peoria [Game 1 of doubleheader]

August 24, 2010 - Wisconsin's Jake Odorizzi, Adrian Rosario - 3-0 Wisconsin win

May 28, 2011 - Kane County's Sugar Ray Marimon, Chas Byrne - 2-0 Kane County win

April 7, 2013 - Cedar Rapids' Tyler Duffey, Josue Montanez, Tim Atherton - 9-1 win versus Beloit

May 1, 2015 - Clinton's Daniel Missaki, Kody Kerski, Troy Scott - 2-0 Clinton win

May 1, 2018 - Cedar Rapids' Edwar Colina, Jovani Moran - 10-0 win versus South Bend

May 22, 2019 - Cedar Rapids' Austin Schulfer, Jose Martinez - 9-0 win versus Burlington [Game 2 of doubleheader]

