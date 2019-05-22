Captains Escape Late Trouble, Edge Dragons in 10 Innings, 3-2

Dayton, Ohio - Lake County pitchers worked out of bases-loaded jams in the ninth and 10th innings as the Captains edged the Dayton Dragons 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The Captains have won three of the four games played in the five-game series that will conclude on Thursday. The start of Wednesday night's game was delayed at the start by one hour, 16 minutes.

The Dragons had a great opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the ninth when they loaded the bases with one out and the score tied, but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning. Then in the 10th inning, trailing 3-2, the Dragons again loaded the bases with one out, but they could not score as the Captains held on to win.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 before tying the game in the bottom of the eighth when Michael Siani scored from third base on Brian Rey's sacrifice fly to make it 2-2. Dayton's Juan Martinez opened the bottom of the ninth with a base hit and Dylan Harris reached on a bunt single to move Martinez to second. Morgan Lofstrom's sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third with one out and Miguel Hernandez was given an intentional walk to load the bases. But Reniel Ozuna struck out on a 3-2 pitch for the second out, and Michael Siani was also a strikeout victim to end the threat and send the game to extra innings.

Lake County opened the top of the 10th with their free runner at second base and pushed across one run in the inning to take a 3-2 lead to the bottom of the frame. The Dragons had Siani at second base as their free runner to start the inning and Rey drew a walk. Mariel Bautista sacrificed the runners to second and third, and Jay Schuyler received an intentional walk. With the tying run at third and the winning run at second with one out, Carlos Rivero struck out swining. Dylan Harris followed with a pop fly to short left field to end the game.

Lake County took advantage of a pair of early Dragons errors to score single runs in the first and third innings. A throwing error on a pick-off play allowed a run to score in the first inning. In the third, a throwing error by Dragons third baseman Dylan Harris allowed the inning to continue before Will Benson delivered a two-out run-scoring single to make it 2-0.

The Dragons scored in the fourth when Schuyler walked with two outs, went to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on Martinez's double off the left field fence to make it 2-1. The Dragons did not collect another hit until the ninth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Eddy Demurias replaced Richardson with a runner at second base and two outs in the fifth and struck out Midwest League home run leader Will Benson to end the threat. Demurias then retired the next six batters and completed his outing with the best relief performance of the year by a Dayton pitcher. He worked three and one-third innings of near-perfect baseball as the only man to reach base against him resulted from an error. Demurias allowed no hits or walks and struck out four.

Connor Bennett (0-4) worked two innings, allowing one unearned run scored by Lake County's free runner in the 10th and he was charged with the loss.

The Dragons finished the night with just five hits. Martinez was 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the way. His double in the fourth was the only extra base hit for the Dragons.

Notes: Prior to Wednesday's game, the Dragons received right-handed relief pitcher Andrew McDonald from extended spring training and placed pitcher Alexis Diaz on the injured list. McDonald was born in Dayton and played at Mason High School, where he was named the 2013 Ohio Division I Player of the Year. He went on to Virginia Tech University and was drafted by the Reds in the ninth round in 2018.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-31) and Captains (27-18) close out the series at Fifth Third Field on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Connor Curlis, a product of Ohio State University, will make his first start for the Dragons and be opposed by Lake County's Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.20).

