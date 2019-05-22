RHP Jayson Schroeder transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Wednesday. Pitcher Jayson Schroeder has been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitcher Jojanse Torres has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).

Schroeder was the Astros second-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Juanita High school in Washington. The 19-year old is rated as the Astros #16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He pitched in the Gulf Coast League last season, posting a 1.50 earned run average over seven appearances. He struck out 18 and walked 9 in 18.0 innings of work. Schroeder never allowed multiple runs in an outing.

Torres joined the River Bandits from extended spring training on April 14 and made an immediate impression. He tossed 16.0 innings over seven appearances and allowed a lone run via a solo home run. He had recorded 26 strikeouts against 8 walks, while limiting opponents to a .161 batting average.

Schroeder has been assigned #11. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

