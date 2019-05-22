Fort Wayne Pitching Wows Again, and TinCaps Win Again

May 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps starting pitching once again flourished and the offense provided late run support, giving Fort Wayne (20-23) a 3-1 win over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) at Parkview Field in front of a sellout crowd on Wednesday afternoon. The 'Caps have won five out of the first six games on their seven-game homestand.

Gabe Mosser had to wiggle his out of trouble right away in the top of the first. After consecutive swinging strikeouts to start the inning, Andy Weber and Jonathan Sierra both singled to put runners at the corners. Mosser erased the threat with another swinging strikeout.

The right-hander danced out of danger in the second inning as well. Tyler Durna smacked a double to start the frame, his 17th of the season (tied for the league lead). Yet, Mosser wasn't fazed. After a sacrifice bunt moved Durna to third, Mosser induced a weak groundout and a lazy flyout to eliminate the threat.

After the early trouble spots, Mosser settled into quite the groove. The Pennsylvania native retired the final 15 batters he faced, finishing his outing with six scoreless innings and six strikeouts while allowing just three hits. So far in the series, the TinCaps starters have combined to go 14.2 innings with 0 earned runs, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks, and just 10 hits allowed.

Peyton Remy pitched well himself in his first start of the season for South Bend (24-20). Normally a reliever, he went five scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits while striking out five and walking one. Remy's longest outing prior to this afternoon was three innings.

Fort Wayne finally broke the scoreless seal in the sixth. Lee Solomon doubled to lead off the inning and after a groundout, Justin Lopez brought him home with a booming home run to right-center field that traveled 398 feet. Lopez has three home runs on the homestand, six extra-base hits in his last seven games, and six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) in seven games against South Bend this season.

South Bend briefly crept closer with a run in the top of the seventh. Nelson Velazquez singled with one out, stole second, and scored on Durna's RBI single.

The TinCaps answered right back with an insurance run in the bottom half of the seventh. Jawuan Harris singled with one out, stole second, and scored when Solomon grounded a single into right field. Solomon is slashing .364/.472/.500 in the month of May with six doubles and eight RBIs.

Fort Wayne's bullpen sealed the deal after that, as Jose Quezada pitched a clean eighth and Adrian Martinez worked a scoreless ninth. Not to be outdone by the stellar starting pitching, the 'Caps bullpen has also been stingy in the series. In 12.1 innings, the pen has allowed just one run on six hits. The bullpen has also recorded four strikeouts while surrendering a lone walk.

Next Game

Thursday, May 22 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Faustino Carrera

Watch: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.