Stay Late Saturdays Back By Popular Demand

Clinton, IA - Back by popular demand the Clinton LumberKings are happy to announce the 2019 "Stay Late Saturday" concert series. Seven bands will be coming to Clinton this summer to play the LumberKings home yard, including the Sidewinders and a special July Third concert with Bowman, Pickney, & Evans.

The music begins on Saturday, June 1st following the game with the Kane County Cougars. Stay after the game and come to the beer garden to hear Clinton's own The PeOple perform from their self-titled album and latest single "Undeniable."

After a three-week hiatus the music returns on Saturday, June 29th when the Clinton LumberKings host the Quad Cities River Bandits. Following the game, the Sidewinders will take the stage for a postgame concert. Come listen Iowa's own National Guardsmen and Women from the 34th Army Band entertain you with the hits from today.

Start your July Fourth celebrations early with a special Wednesday, July 3rd concert with Bowman, Pickney and Evans. The live music will follow a car show of new and classic four-bangers in the parking lot at the ballpark. Tickets to this event are $5 with proceeds going to benefit the Fourth of July Festival. During the concert, beer and snacks will be sold at the concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

Saturday, July 13th the Clinton LumberKings welcome in the Fort Wayne Tincaps for a three-game series and the only Stay Late Saturday of the month. After the game head to the beer garden to hear the Slough Buoys return to the ballpark with music that will be sure move your feet.

The LumberKings open the month of August at home on Saturday, August 4th against the Beloit Snappers. Following the game, Todd Striley and The Noize take the stage for the fourth Stay Late Saturday of the season. Come listen to this Clinton favorite for a postgame concert in the beer garden.

The Clinton LumberKings meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday, August 24th with the fifth installment of the Stay Late Saturday Concert Series. Following the final out join us in the beer garden for a postgame concert from Moonshine Run. This Quad Cities based group brings high energy to your favorite countries hits with a splash of classic rock.

The final Stay Late Saturday of the year falls on Saturday, August 31st. Stick around after the game and head to the beer garden to hear Clinton based band The Stockwells. This group will impress with original songs, 60's cover, and their well-received rendition of "Jolene."

Tickets to games on Stay Late Saturdays are good for postgame concerts. For those looking to drink in more music at the bonus concert on, July 3rd tickets can be purchased by calling (563) 242-0727, visiting lumberkings.com, or by stopping by the front office at the ballpark.

