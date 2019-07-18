TinCaps Game Notes: July 18 vs. Peoria (Game 94)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-17, 41-52) vs. Peoria Chiefs (4-21, 34-60)

RHP Sam Keating vs. LHP Colin Schmid

Thursday, July 18 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 94 / 138)

FORT WAYNE 5: Tonight is unofficially "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has been heavily discussed on the show so far this month. It's kind of hard to explain. There's a release about it on TinCaps.com. The City of Fort Wayne's Mayor, Tom Henry, was on the show Wednesday as he proclaimed today as "The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day." Seriously. The entire cast of the show was planning to come to Thursday's game, but ESPN's lawyers thwarted that. However, Mike Ryan, the show's executive producer, is planning to make the trip to join in on the Fort Wayne 5 fun.

THE TINCAPS...ARE BACK: The TinCaps returned home for the first time in 12 days on Wednesday and marked their return to Parkview Field with a flourish, beating the Chiefs 6-2 on a sticky summer night. Ryan Weathers matched his season-high with a six-inning start, allowing just three hits (two runs) with five strikeouts.

BIG MICHAEL CURRY, WHAT HAS HE DONE?: After a slow start to the season, since Memorial Day Weekend, Michael Curry has been one of the MWL's top hitters. In 39 games since May 26, Curry has slashed .291/.385/.472 (.857 OPS) with 8 doubles, 5 homers, and 22 RBIs. Curry's OPS during this stretch ranks 7th in the MWL.

HE'S THAT GUY: Like Curry, catcher Blake Hunt has had a different kind of season since May 26. Over his last 33 games, Hunt has slashed .317/.372/.447 (.819 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 18 RBIs. The 20-year-old had an RBI single and three walks in Wednesday night's victory.

WAKE AND RAKE: The TinCaps scored all six of their runs combined between the first three innings on Wednesday night, plating two runs in the first and four more runs in the third. This early success bucks the trend of the season so far, as Fort Wayne has been outscored by a combined 21 runs (156-135) in the first three innings.

THE TINCAPS BULLPEN, HOW 'BOUT THAT?!: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.17). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 2.9 per 9 innings. Over the last 5 games, Fort Wayne pitchers have 49 strikeouts and only 7 walks. Cody Tyler (2.0 IP) and Jose Quezada (1.0 IP) combined to pitch three hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Thursday night.

AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TO THEM...I DON'T CARE! GOOD LUCK!: Several TinCaps have celebrated a birthday within the past two weeks. Michael Curry turned 22 on July 4th, and Grant Little also turned 22 four days later on the 8th. Austin Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday the next day on the 9th, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton turned 22 the following day on the 10th.

ONE WORD: CONTACT HITTER: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% (9.4%) and swinging strike % (4.6%) in the MWL.

ROAD TRIP OBSERVATIONS: Prior to returning home Wednesday, the TinCaps went 3-6 on their longest road trip of the season- 9 games over 10 days. Fort Wayne started off with consecutive wins at Great Lakes, before losing the finale in Midland, Mich., and then dropping 2 of 3 at Burlington, and all 3 at Clinton.

MARCHING BAND TO SOMEWHERE: The TinCaps have made multiple roster moves over the past few days. On Sunday the Padres transferred infielder Luis Almanzar from the TinCaps to the AZL Padres 2, with infielder Ethan Skender joining the 'Caps from Arizona. Skender was drafted in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Three separate knee surgeries prevented him from making his pro debut until this summer...Tuesday the Padres promoted righty reliever Carlos Belen to Double-A Amarillo... Lefty reliever Cullen Dana was added to the roster Wednesday to replace him...Today, outfielder Tyler Benson was added to the roster as Grant Little was placed on the IL. Benson becomes the 45th different 'Cap this year (20 position players, 25 pitchers).

